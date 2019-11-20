Scindia criticises attempts to glorify Nathuram Godse

GWALIOR: Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday condemned the attempts aimed at “glorifying” Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse by certain sections including the Hindu Mahasabha.

He demanded strict action in such cases.

The Mahasabha on November 15 had performed ‘aarti’ of Godse and Narayan Apte, a co-conspirator who too was hanged in the Mahtma Gandhi assassination case, at their office in Gwalior.

“Glorifying the person who had killed Mahatma Gandhi is condemnable and a strict action should be taken in such cases. The entire world is paying homage to Gandhiji. It is wrong to glorify his killer,” Scindia told reporters.

An FIR was registered by the local police on November 16 against Mahasabha activists for allegedly distributing pamphlets describing Mahatma Gandhi in an objectionable manner in Daulatganj area.

The Mahasabha had earlier demanded that the statements recorded by Godse during the Mahatma Gandhi assassination trial be included in school curriculum in Madhya Pradesh. (AGENCIES)