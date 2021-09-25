Scindia announces 2 new airports for J&K at cost of Rs 2150 cr

Srinagar-Sharjah flight soon: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today said that new two airports shall be established in Jammu and Kashmir soon.

He said this during an interaction programme with DDC, BDC members, PRIs and locals at Harwan block of Srinagar district and later addressing a press conference with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

As a major development, the Minister said that an airport worth Rs. 1500 crore shall be established on 25,000 square meters in Kashmir, while as another airport worth Rs. 650 crore shall be established in Jammu on 22,000 square meters.

He said that since a special focus is being given on development of both air and road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, a major road network including highways, ring road, tunnels and other projects are being constructed across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Minister said that the development of connectivity shall bring more tourists to J&K and promote local craft. He said that the promotion of tourism and crafts shall boost economic activity and prosperity of people of J&K.

Scindia said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an era of peace, progress and development has already started in Jammu and Kashmir and all the three regions including Ladakh have come on track to become number one in construction and development in the country.

Meanwwhile, after detailed deliberations between Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Jyotiraditya Scindia, a slew of announcements have been made to strengthen the aviation infrastructure in the J&K Union Territory.

The Lt Governor said the Union Minister and J&K government agreed to start the first international flight between Srinagar – Sharjah soon, ending the long pending demand of the UT to have direct international connectivity.

“Similarly runway at the Jammu Airport has been enhanced and 30% load penalty at Jammu airport will be removed from 1st October. It will bring huge relief to the airlines and passengers. We have also decided to build a new airport terminal adjacent to existing airport at Jammu. The land measuring 122 acres has already been identified. It will soon be handed over to Airports Authority of India to build a state-of-the-art 25,000 Sqm new terminal building,” Sinha said.

Scindia said that the Central and UT Governments have not only been successful in curbing corruption in J&K but also bringing unprecedented development in all sectors including health, education, and infrastructure.

He said that his ministry and the UT Government are working on increasing the maximum flight operations catering to the growing tourism, industry sectors of the UT and development aspiration of its people.

“Necessary steps will also be taken on priority to increase the helicopter services, especially in the far-flung districts of the UT on the lines of Uttrakhand”, he added.

Speaking on Cargo facility being built in the UT at the estimated cost of Rs 15 Crore, the Union Minister said that it will be ready soon and will facilitate the traders and business community of the UT.

Referring to the long pending demand of a paid premium lounge at Srinagar Airport, the Union Minister said that a tender would again be floated for inviting a party to build it and hopefully the premium lounge would come up soon.

He also assured for keeping a strict check on mass bookings during peak tourist season and put an end to such immoral and criminal system.