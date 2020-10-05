Schools must ensure smooth transition from home-based schooling to formal schooling: Edu Ministry

NEW DELHI, Oct 5 : The Education Ministry released guidelines on Monday for reopening schools, which included thorough cleaning and disinfection of premises, flexibility in attendance, no assessment for up to three weeks and ensuring smooth transition from home-based schooling during COVID-19 lockdown to formal schooling.

It also asked states and union territories to frame their own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for health and safety precautions based on their local requirements.