Amid COVID-19 surge, Govt orders extension for closure of schools in JK till April 18

SRINAGAR: The government on Sunday said that all schools of Jammu and Kashmir upto 12th standard shall continue to remain closed for physical education till April-18.

The state executive committee has said that the schools in UT of Jammu and Kashmir shall continue to remain closed for imparting on—campus or in in-person education to the students of all classes till April-18

Earlier, the government had ordered for the temporary closure of schools for one week and two weeks respectively wherein the classes from class 10-12 were scheduled to reopen on April-12 and rest of the classes were scheduled to resume physical academics on April-18. (KNO)