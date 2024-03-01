Schools in Kashmir to re-open on March 4

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 29: In view of inclement weather conditions, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir today ordered for resumption of Classwork in both private and government run schools from March, 4.

“In view of the weather advisory, issued by the Meteorological Department predicting heavy snowfall in the Valley, it is hereby ordered that classwork in all Government and recognised private schools of the Kashmir Division upto higher secondary level shall commence from 4th March 2024,” read an order.

The schools were otherwise scheduled to resume the classwork from March 1.