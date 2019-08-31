Scholarship Alert

Category: Merit cum Means based

Scholarship: Marubeni India Meritorious Scholarship 2019-20

Description: Marubeni India Private Limited (MIPL) has announced this year’s ‘Marubeni India Meritorious Scholarship’ to help meritorious and needy students to pursue undergraduate studies with financial assistance. The program is open to students across Pan India.

Eligibility: Indian resident students who’ve scored minimum 75% in Class 12 (2018-19) and are pursuing full-time higher education in any under-graduate program at any State/UGC recognised institution may apply for this scholarship. Only candidates with annual family income not more than INR 4 Lakhs, who are not availing scholarship of equal to or more than INR 6,000 are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be awarded a scholarship sum of INR 40,000/- to INR 50,000/- in single installment.

Last Date to Apply: September 25, 2019

Application: Online applications only

Category: Means cum Merit based

Scholarship: Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship 2019-20

Description: Schaeffler India is inviting applications from talented engineering aspirants to apply for this program and get financial assistance for continuing their undergraduate studies. Under this program, selected scholars will get scholarships to cover their academic expenses.

Eligibility: Students from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with minimum 60% marks in Class 12 (Science), enrolled in 1st year of engineering programs at any state/UGC recognized colleges in India may apply for this scholarship program if their total annual family income is less than INR 5,00,000 (5 Lakhs).

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be provided INR 75,000 per year for the duration of their engineering program.

Last Date to Apply: September 30, 2019

Application: Online application only

Category: Means-cum-Merit based

Scholarship: Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme for Minorities Girls 2019-20

Description: Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) and MOMA, Govt. of India is inviting girl/women students from minority communities to claim scholarship benefits for continuing their higher education. The means-cum-merit scholarship aims to benefit students from underprivileged communities who wish to study further.

Eligibility: Female students from minority communities studying in Classes 9 to 12 with minimum 50% marks in the previous class and annual family income less than INR 2 Lakhs may apply for this scholarship program.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected girl/women students will get a monthly stipend of INR 5,000 (Class 9 and 10) or INR 6,000 (Class 11 and 12) to cover their various academic expenses.

Last Date to Apply: September 30, 2019

Application: Apply online

