Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Adani Gyan Jyoti Scholarship 2024-25

Description: Adani Group is offering this scholarship to first-year students who are domiciles of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh and are pursuing courses related to JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA Foundation, and Economics, supporting their educational journey.

Eligibility: Open for candidates who are domiciles of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh only.

Only first-year students pursuing BA Economics, BSc Economics, BEc, B.E./B.Tech., Integrated 5-Year Dual-Degree M.Tech., MBBS, and LLB courses are eligible.

Applicants must have passed their higher secondary/pre-university/intermediate/CBSE/ISC or equivalent board exams after 2023.

Admission must be based on the merit rank from state or national-level entrance exams.

Family income must not exceed INR 4,50,000 per annum from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 3,50,000 (tuition fee) annually.

Last Date to Apply: 07-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/AGSP5

Scholarship Name 2: Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2024-25

Description: The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, and think digital for the benefit of society.

Eligibility: Students who are enrolled in the first-year full-time regular postgraduation programmes pursuing select future-ready courses from Engineering, Technology, Energy and Life-Sciences

Must have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE examination

OR

Must have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalized to CGPA) [If students have not attempted GATE]

Open for resident Indian citizens.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: 06-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/RFS10

Scholarship Name 3: HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Programme 2024-25

Description: HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to the postgraduate level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open to Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, or pursuing diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The applicants must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks, and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to applicants who have experienced personal or family crises in the past three years, preventing them from continuing to bear the cost of education and putting them at risk of dropping out.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 75,000

Last Date to Apply: 04-09-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/HDFC54