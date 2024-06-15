Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: FAEA Scholarship 2024-25

Description: FAEA Scholarship 2024-25 is an opportunity offered by the Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access (FAEA) to Class 12 passed or first-year undergraduate students pursuing degrees in Arts, Commerce, Science, Engineering, or other technical and professional fields at any Indian institution.

Eligibility: Open for Class 12 students or first-year undergraduate students enrolled in a program offered by a recognized university, institution, or college in India, in fields including Arts, Commerce, Science, Medical, Engineering, or other technical or professional disciplines. Applicants must belong to a socially and economically disadvantaged community, categorised as SC, ST, OBC, or BPL.

Prizes & Rewards: Tuition fees, maintenance allowance or hostel/mess charges and other allowances

Last Date to Apply: 30-06-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/FAEA2

Scholarship Name 2: Eternal University’s Fully-Funded BCA Program for Aspiring Young Women 2024-27

Description: Eternal University in collaboration with NavGrurkul and Sri Badrika Ashram, invites applications for its BCA program from Class 12 passed female students domiciled in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and neighbouring states.

Eligibility: Open for female Indian nationals between the ages of 16 and 28 years. Applicants must be domiciled in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, or neighbouring areas, and have passed Class 12 from a recognised institution. Students must be willing to pursue a BCA program at the university and have an annual family income of not more than Rs 6 lakhs.

Prizes & Rewards: A waiver of Rs 3.25 lakhs towards tuition fees, accommodation, food, and a laptop for the course duration

Last Date to Apply: 30-06-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/BCAY1

Scholarship Name 3: NextGen Edu Scholarship 2024-25

Description: Buddy4Study in collaboration with EY Global Delivery Services is inviting applications through NextGen Edu Scholarship 2024-25- a social impact initiative. Class 11 students enrolled in private or government schools across India are eligible to receive financial support for their studies.

Eligibility: Students studying in Class 11 at any private/government school across India are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% in their Class 10. They must have an annual family income up to INR 3 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of INR 15,000

Last Date to Apply: 26-06-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/EYGDS1