Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Program 2022

Description: Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL) invites applications from students who are domiciles of Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada and Kolkata. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students from low income families to continue their education.

Eligibility: Open for students who are domiciles of locations such as Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada and Kolkata are eligible to apply. Applicants must be pursuing any year of ITI/diploma, graduation or postgraduation in fields such as Nursing, UG medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, PG medical courses (any specialization), paramedical courses, ITI/diploma subjects such as fitter, electrical, welders, safety, etc. from government-recognized institutes. Must have scored at least 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 examinations. Annual family income of the applicants must not be more than INR 5,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 1,00,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/TSDPL1

Scholarship Name 2: JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship 2023-24

Description: The JN Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue overseas higher studies. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’- which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India.

Candidates must be willing to pursue Postgraduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad.

Candidates who are at the end of the 1st year and entering into the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2023 – Spring 2024) are also eligible to apply. This is applicable only if the minimum duration of the course is 2 years and there is at least one full academic year remaining to complete at the time of award of the loan scholarship, normally by July of any calendar year.

Students must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2023.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship of up to INR 10 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 07-03-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/JNT6

Scholarship Name 3: Nikon Scholarship Program 2022

Description: Nikon India Private Limited invites scholarship applications from students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography-related courses. The scholarship program is meant to support students from underprivileged sections of the society.

Eligibility: Open for students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses with duration of 3 months or more. Annual family income should be less than INR 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/NSP9