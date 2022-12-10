Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship Program 2022

Description: Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship Program 2022 aims at motivating meritorious students from financially weaker families and helping them in pursuing engineering and medical studies.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for students from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR who have successfully passed Class 10/Class 12 examination with a minimum of 85% marks. Applicants must be pursuing JEE/NEET coaching after Class 10 or first-year engineering/MBBS program. Annual family income of applicants must not be more than INR 3,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 50,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: 15-12-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/YUUS1

Scholarship Name 2: HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2022-23

Description: HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to help high perfoming students from underprivileged backgrounds to continue and complete their education. Open for students in Class 11-12, those pursuing undergraduate courses and competitive exam coaching.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 to undergraduate (general and professional).

Students with Disabilities studying in Class 11-12, pursuing undergraduate courses, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses.

Candidates preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognized coaching institution.

Must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for coaching students) in the previous class or board exams (Note: There is no minimum marks required for Students with Disabilities).

Annual family income of the applicants should be below INR 6,00,000 (for Students with Disabilities, it should be below INR 8,00,000), from all sources.

Special consideration will be given to girl students and students who are going through any kind of crisis (lost a parent/both parents, terminal illness in family, etc.).

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/HTPF12

Scholarship Name 3: Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Description: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education. This scholarship program aims to provide foundational support to individuals, who are deserving & meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others, the applicants must be graduates and involved in activities like teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training to them.

For sportspersons, applicants must have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2/3 years. They must be ranked within 500 in the national ranking/ within 100 in the state ranking. They must be aged between 9 and 20 years. The annual family income of all applicants must be less than INR 5 Lakhs per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of INR 75,000 per year for up to 3 years

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/KSSI2