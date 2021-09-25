Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: LOreal India For Young Women In Science Scholarships 2021

Description: L’Oréal India provides educational scholarships to young women who wish to pursue their graduation in any field of science, from a recognized institute in India. The aim of this scholarship is to encourage young women to pursue their education & careers in science and empower them with financial aid.

Eligibility: Female candidates who have passed class 12 with 85% in PCB/PCM/PCMB in the academic year (2020-21) are eligible to apply. Annual family income of the applicant should be less than INR 4 Lakhs. The applicant must not be more than 19 years of age when applying for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected women scholars will be provided up to INR 2,50,000 in instalments, towards their tuition fees and academic expenses for pursuing graduation in science

Last Date to Apply: 15-10-2021

Application mode: Applications are accepted online only

Scholarship Name 2: Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship Program 2021

Description: Schaeffler India is inviting applications from individuals between 18 and 30 years of age to recognize and reward those individuals who are developing unique solutions that have the potential to positively impact the society at scale in India.

Eligibility: Applicants should belong to the age group of 18 to 30 years (as on 1st September 2021). They should be residents of India. Early-stage start-ups or NGOs with functioning prototypes can participate.

Prizes & Rewards: Fellowship grants worth INR 15 Lakh

Last Date to Apply: 15-10-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: DRDO-CAIR Bengaluru Junior Research Fellowship in Mathematics 2021

Description: DRDO-CAIR Bengaluru Junior Research Fellowship in Mathematics 2021 is an opportunity offered to Master’s degree holders.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who are below 28 years of age as of the closing date of receipt of application and hold a Master degree in Mathematics with first division both at Graduate & Postgraduate level qualification from any Institute/University accredited by MHRD/UGC with NET/GATE qualified, OR from any Institute/ University accredited by MHRD/UGC with NET/GATE qualified.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 31,000 per month plus HRA

Last Date to Apply: 08-10-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

