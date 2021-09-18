Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: IIT Kanpur Department of Mathematics and Statistics Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Description: IIT Kanpur Department of Mathematics and Statistics Junior Research Fellowship 2021 is a fellowship opportunity offered to Ph.D./M.Sc. degree holders. The selected fellow is required to work on a project entitled – “Some Compact Commutator Problems in Operator Theory.”

Eligibility: The fellowship post is open for candidates who hold a Ph.D. degree in Pure Mathematics. The candidates who hold an M. Sc. degree in Pure Mathematics with some research experience can also apply for the post.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 31,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2021

Application mode: via Online only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/MSR4

Scholarship Name 2: Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2021

Description: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood, of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2021 from Class 12th passed girl students, who have secured more than 75% and whose annual family income is less than or equivalent to Rs. 3.00 lakhs. The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of the society to pursue professional graduation courses from acclaimed universities and colleges.

Eligibility: ” Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2021 is open for girl students only.

” Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to 1st year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NBA/UGC accredited) can apply. Professional courses include professional graduation courses like Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, Designing, Specialised Commerce, Finance and Computer courses or professional courses pursued alongside graduation like CA, CS, CFA, CWA, LLB.

” Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12th board examinations.

” Annual family income must be INR 3 lakh or less from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 1 lakh* per year

Disclaimer: Please note, the renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation.

Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/KKGS1

Scholarship Name 3: Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Chandrasekhar Post-Doctoral Fellowships 2021

Description: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) invites applications for IIA Chandrasekhar Post-Doctoral Fellowships 2021 from Ph.D. degree holders. The fellowship is meant for exceptionally bright candidates with outstanding academic credentials in all areas of astronomy and astrophysics.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for exceptionally bright candidates with outstanding academic credentials below 32 years of age who hold a Ph.D. degree.

Prizes & Rewards: Fellowship up to INR 80,000 pm and contingency grant of INR 2,00,000 P.A.

Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2021

Application mode: Online application only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/ACD7