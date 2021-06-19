Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship 2021-22

Description: Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) is offering Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship 2021-22 to outstanding engineers to recognize, encourage and support translational research for achieving excellence in engineering, innovation, and technology development.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who are Indian nationals working in India in various capacities of the engineering profession in public-funded institutions. They must possess adequate professional qualifications and hold at least a Bachelor’s degree alongside a minimum of 5 years of service left in the parent organization as of the date of the award. However, the candidates should not be holding any other fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Monthly fellowship of INR 25,000 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 30-06-2021

Application mode: Via post only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/AKT6

Scholarship Name 2: Credit Suisse Scholarship Program 2021-22

Description: Buddy4Study invites applications from students enrolled in Engineering/MBA courses in selected institutions. The scholarship aims to provide the necessary financial support which can help qualified candidates bridge the gap between the cost of the academic fees and their ability to pay.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in Engineering/MBA programs at one of the designated institutions (List available in the scholarship detail page).

They must have passed Class 12 or Graduation and scored at least 60% marks or above Demonstrate significant financial need, defined as family income less than or equal to INR 5,00,000 per annum (subject to verification by Buddy4Study).

Prizes & Rewards: For MBA: Up to 80% of total academic fees or up to INR 200,000.

For Engineering: Up to 80% of total academic fees or up to INR 100,000.

Last Date to Apply: 31-07-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/CSE1

Scholarship Name 3: Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

Description: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education. This scholarship program provides financial aid to students pursuing studies at various post-matric and undergraduate levels to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2020 board exams are eligible to apply for the scholarship program for pursuing their higher secondary, 3-year graduation, 4-year engineering, Diploma programme and 1-year vocational course studies respectively. Annual Family income of all applicants must be less than INR 5 Lakhs per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to INR 30,000 per year for up to 3 years of studies depending on their current level of education

Last Date to Apply: 30-06-2021

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/Excelsior/KISSP01