Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Department of Mining Engineering Junior/Senior Research Fellowship, IIT Kharagpur 2020

Description: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur invites applications for Department of Mining Engineering Junior/Senior Research Fellowship, IIT Kharagpur 2020 from MSc/BTech/BE degree holders. The fellows are required to work on the project titled, “Low-Cost Treatment of Mine Drainage by Phytoremediation and Implementation in an Affected Mine(LDI)”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a BTech/BE degree in Biotechnology/ Environmental Engineering/ Chemical Engineering with valid GATE/NET score OR hold an MSc degree in Botany/Bioscience/Microbiology/Physical Chemistry with valid GATE/NET score. They must have two years of research experience (for Senior Research Fellowship).

Prizes & Rewards: INR 35,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: 27-10-2020

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/DMS5

Scholarship Name 2: AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2020-21

Description: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) invites applications for AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2020-21 from girl students studying in the first year of a technical diploma/degree (2020-21 batch) at an AICTE approved institution. The students who are already availing this scholarship can also apply for renewal of the same. The scholarship scheme aims to empower young girls with knowledge, skills and self-confidence so that they could contribute to the development process.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for girl students who are pursuing a technical degree/diploma course in the first year or second year (through lateral entry only) on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the 10+2/equivalent examination. They must have a family income of less than INR 8 lakh per annum. Up to two girls per family are eligible for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 50,000 per annum and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2020

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/SGC5

Scholarship Name 3: AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme 2020-21

Description: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) invites applications for AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme 2020-21 from differently-abled students pursuing technical degree/diploma courses from recognized institutions. The students who are already availing this scholarship can also apply for renewal of the same. The aim of this scholarship is to promote technical education by offering financial assistance to specially-abled students for continuation of their professional studies.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for specially-abled students having a disability of not less than 40%. They must be admitted to the first year of degree/diploma level course or second year of degree/diploma level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE approved institution. They must have a family income of less than INR 8 lakh per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 50,000 per annum and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2020

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/SDA3