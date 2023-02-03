Scattered Light Rain, Snow In Kashmir: MeT

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 3: The weather department here on Friday said that there was a possibility of light snowfall at scattered places of Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that mainly dry weather was expected thereafter for two weeks.

Meanwhile, he said, the mercury witnessed a slight drop at most places as sub-zero temperature was also recorded in Srinagar that saw a low of minus 0.6 against 0.4°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 0.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.5°C against minus 2.9°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.7°C against minus 1.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.0°C against minus 7.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 0.8°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.2°C against 7.5°C °C on the previous night. It was 1.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 2.0°C (above normal by 1.2°C), Batote 4.2°C (above normal by 2.1°C), Katra 7.8°C (0.8°C above normal) and Bhadarwah minus 1.8°C (1.2°C below normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 11.0°C and minus 15.1°C respectively, the official said. While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.