SC sets aside Centre’s decision not to lower cut-off marks for dental surgery course

NEW DELHI: In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Monday set aside its order not to lower the minimum marks for admission to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course for 2020-2021 saying “it suffers from the vices of illegality and irrationality”.

The top court directed the Centre that the vacant seats in first year BDS for the academic year 2020-2021 be filled from the candidates who have participated in the NEET (UG) courses for the current year, after lowering the minimum mark by 10 percentile.

It noted that there are about 7,000 seats available for admission to the first-year BDS course during the current academic year for which the examinations were held on September 13, 2020. (AGENCIES)