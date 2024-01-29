SC Junks PIL Seeking Direction To Centre, States & UTs To Comply With Judicial Orders; Asks Lawyer To Learn Some Law

NEW DELHI, Jan 29: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre, states and union territories to comply with judicial orders, wondering how such a common order can be passed.

All court orders have to be complied with subject to conditions, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said while dismissing the PIL. ”All parties who are governed by the orders of the court are duty-bound to adhere to it, subject to appeals, etc. A writ cannot be filed…,” observed the bench, which also comprised justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. ”How can a common order be passed by entertaining a writ petition?” the bench wondered, and advised petitioner-lawyer KK Ramesh, hailing from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, to join a senior lawyer and learn ”some law”.

”You have some free time. I think you can join a senior and learn some law. We told you last time also that do not file such petitions. The directions cannot be given to comply with the court orders. The directions come when there is no compliance. Law is you have to comply with orders passed,” the CJI said. (Agencies)