SC concerned over old farmers, women protesting in cold, pandemic; CJI asks them to go home

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday asked the protesting elderly farmers, women and children to go back home, as the Supreme Court expressed serious concern over protestors sitting in severe cold and COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“Let me take a risk and say Chief Justice of India wants them (protesting farmers) to go back to their homes. Try to persuade them,” the Chief Justice, who headed a three-judge bench said.

“People are committing suicide. People are calling names. People are suffering in cold and pandemic situations. If not cold, farmers are in danger of COVID,” the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, told lawyers appearing for the farmers union and asked them to persuade the protestors to go home. (AGENCIES)