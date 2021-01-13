SC asks states, UTs to decide by Jan 31 on re-opening of Anganwadi centres outside containment zone

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the states and Union Territories to decide by January 31 the reopening of Anganwadi centres,

Which were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year and presently situated outside the containment zone.

Observing that government has its primary duty and a constitutional obligation to preserve human life and good health of its citizens, the Apex Court directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that nutritional standards provided under the National Food Security Act, 2013 is fulfilled by providing nutritional support to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children who suffer from malnutrition.