SC asks CBSE to chalk out the way on remaining board papers by June 23

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to come up with a solution by June 23, Tuesday on how the remaining papers of Class 10th and 12th board exams, slated from July 1-15, can be conducted or evaluated keeping in view prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The direction from the Apex Court came on a petition filed by parent Amit Bathla on safety of students when COVID-19 cases are rising day-by-day. The CBSE, on May 18, had issued a notification on fresh dates of pending board examinations that were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak in India.

As per the notification, the examinations were slated from July 1 to 15 with safety norms like compulsory wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. Concerned over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea alleged that conducting examination in such times might expose the students to novel coronavirus.

The plea suggested evaluation of remaining papers on the basis of exam already conducted and to calculate it on an average basis with internal assessment marks of the remaining subjects.

Taking the petition, a Bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar asked the CBSE to consider and find out a solution if it can with respect to postpone the rest of its examinations and decide the next course of action.

“Try to consider and find out a solution if you (CBSE) can do with respect to postpone the rest of its examinations of class X and XII and decide the next course of action in this regard,” the Bench also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna said and fixed June 23, Tuesday as next date of hearing. (AGENCIES)