SC adjourns Kunal Kamra case for 4 weeks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court adjourned the case against the stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for four weeks on Monday.

The case involved the initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra, for his alleged tweets against the judiciary.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, noted the request sought by some parties for an adjournment in the matter.

“List after four weeks along with other connected matters,” Justice Bhushan said.

The Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal had last year granted his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against him for his alleged tweets against the judiciary.

Earlier, Advocate Nishant Katneshwarkar, appearing for the petitioners, had said, “Kamra had tweeted that ‘Supreme Court of this country is the supreme joke of this country.”

Kunal Kamra had tweeted criticising the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Arnab Goswami. Kamra has, however, refused to apologise for his tweets criticising the Supreme Court, commenting in a statement that “silence of the Supreme Court on matters of other’s personal liberty cannot go uncriticised.”

The consent for contempt proceedings was given after multiple letters of requests were written to Venugopal, including those from Aurangabad-based law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, Allahabad-based advocate Anuj Singh, and Pune-based lawyers Amey Abhay Sirsikar and Abhishek Sharad Raskar. (agency)