SBI General Insurance records 17 pc growth in topline and a profit growth of 30 pc in FY 23-24

KOLKATA, Apr 25: SBI General Insurance announced its financial results for FY 23-24, recording 17 per cent growth in topline faster than market growth and a profit growth of 30 per cent in FY 23-24.

The Company continued to sustain its strong growth momentum, recording a profit before tax of INR 319 crores for FY 23-24, a growth of 30 per cent from FY23. The Company also demonstrated strong growth in overall business clocking a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of INR 12,731 crores – a growth of 17 per cent over the previous year.

The Company’s diverse product portfolio, distribution reach, brand and cost optimization has helped deliver these numbers. The retail business led by Motor and Health have shown strong growth. SBI General Insurance continues to be No. 1 in the Personal Accident segment in the private market, along with its strong presence in various lines of business including Health, Home, Crop, Commercial and Motor.

The Company witnessed strong top line growth and the Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at INR 319 crores in FY 23-24 as compared to INR 244 crores in FY 22-23. Its solvency ratio stood at 2.25, signifying its strong financial position against the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50 times.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Kishore Kumar Poludasu, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, “At SBI General, we have been consistently growing faster than the market. The company has registered a strong growth with GWP of INR 12,731 crores in FY 23- 24, in just 14 years of operations. This remarkable feat is a testament to our diversified product portfolio, distribution strength, leveraging technology, and our relentless dedication to customer centricity. As we strive to the objective of making insurance available to all, we remain committed to creating simple value-oriented products that leverage the trust customers have in our brand.”

Jitendra Attra, CFO, SBI General Insurance, said “Our financial results reflect our commitment to building long term value through profitable growth for stakeholders. The Company’s profit growth by 30 per cent, reflects our financial health and also the work done in improving productivity, improving opex ratios and focus on delivering customer value.” (UNI)