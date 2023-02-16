Puran Chand Sharma

The whole universe comprises five essential elements sans which life is not possible such as 1. Earth 2. Water 3. Fire 4. Air 5. Space. Unarguably all are vital components but water is indispensable for survival of life on the earth planet. Almighty GOD , the omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient has created the universe for all living species specified as Human kingdom, Animal kingdom, Flora and Fauna etc.. Out of all living beings, the humans are intellectually fully developed species imbued with immense thinking power and wisdom to distinguish and decide as to what is right and wrong for them vis-a-vis their co-travellers. The Supreme Being has created diverse Nature along with her immeasurable bounties for use of human beings to conduct their life in this world quite sensibly and purposefully without harming other species beyond their reasonable needs. At this critical point of time we observe that the most enlightened Human kingdom have deviated from their divine call and their conduct has turned disproportionately lopsided in relation to other kingdoms. Nature has enough in her kitty to meet all genuine needs of man but not to satisfy his inflated greed. According to one well thought out opinion based on deep analysis it has been observed ” It is not nature that dictates the injustices happening in the world every single day. However, it is the work of people. The world is what we make it.”

In view of the changing global scenario wherein the exploitation of water resources has increased manifold inclusive of our own country, author would mainly deliberate on excessive misuse and wastage of water in our country in various forms and at different levels and what we can do to save water for survival of our future progeny. Certainly it may not be happening out of evil intentions of anyone but probably due to lack of awareness, ignorance and self centred approach etc. Let us have a look into this conundrum with a prying eye as it does not augur well for survival of our future generations. We start with family, the basic unit at the village level wherein the things have changed a lot. Undesirable urbanization is happening at a rapid pace. The designs and structure of residential buildings have undergone tremendous modification. It is all concrete and allied materials ruling the roost everywhere. Wells, ponds and other small wetlands have gone dry in most of the villages. Rivers and Naalas are also dying by inches without adequate water, sand and stones. People are indulging into illegal encroachment of riverbeds and the adjoining land. Almost every household has installed submersible pumps which are not being used with a sense of responsibility leading to profuse wastage of water. Further because canal water as well as rain water is deficient for irrigation purpose, people in the villages are resorting to use of water pumps for irrigation. In the given conditions this is utmost need of the farmers but it is not sustainable for long. Solution lies in proper help and monitoring by the Govt. agencies and farmers complying with the moral checks and accountability for conservation of water resources. Let us now turn focus on the urban areas wherein, the scenario is no different and flagrant exploitation of water is occurring either with connivance of authorities or lack of necessary awareness. We also need to have look at very small domestic chores and routine activities going on in our households in the cities. Family structure and life style have undergone a sea change. The work of washing the used utensils, dusting, cleaning multi story houses as well as washing of clothes frequently through the medium of washing machines have been causing sizeable wastage of water, which may not be intentional but on account of improper monitoring as a responsible citizen. Maids or domestic helps while cleaning the utensils keep the full tap opened till the whole process is over and it happens in many other in-house activities such as shower baths, toilets, floor, car and bikes cleaning etc. Substantial quantity of water can be saved if one and all in the family take up this challenge as good human beings and dedicated citizens. Bit of communication and pep talk would also inspire our young ones in the families. Firm resolve and meticulous execution would generate the desired change.

At this point of time we have Jal Shakti Vibhag in place to streamline the supply and distribution of water to public and all other establishments. They might be doing it to the best of their strength and efficiency but there is always a room for improvement. They are expected to take special care of leakage of water from their supply pipes in the urban areas. While moving around in different localities here and there people do find spectacle of recurrent leakage in different areas. It has also been observed that people have been installing Bore well system through fair or unfair means which is tantamount to undue exploitation of water resources. Jal shakti Department need to keep proper vigil with their vigilant eyes for better results. This is not a big deal for them. They can do it in large interest of the society.

Above all the Union Govt together with State Governments do owe greater responsibility to the Nation for conservation of water and to plug all loopholes of exploitation of water, the elixir of life despite vote politics being in the centre stage wherein various people of divergent views, ideas and beliefs have to be taken on board to notch up the seat of power but that is not meant solely for enjoying the fruits of power but also for the ultimate welfare of people. Therefore, Power always comes with high sense of responsibility and service. They must urgently act on this vital issue and put a cap on the mushroom growth of palatial political, Business, social, religious establishments wherein the wastage of precious bounty of Nature goes on unregulated and uncontrolled. Common masses would follow suit. Remember, ” Jal Hi Jeevan Hai.”