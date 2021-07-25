Saudi leaders condole loss of lives in deadly floods in Maharashtra

Riyadh : Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Saturday sent a message of condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind over deaths in floods that hit Maharashtra,

leaving several dead and scores injured. King Salman offered his condolences to families of the victims and Indian citizens, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, Saudi Gazette reported citing the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salmanalso sent a similar message to President Kovind. About 112 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, 99 still missing in Maharashtra till Saturday night, said the Relief and Rehabilitation Department. As per the state government’s data, about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas.

“As per the data of July 24 at 9.30 pm, about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing,” said Relief and Rehabilitation Department. NDRF said its 26 teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Sahara, Sangli, Sindhudurg Nagar and Kolhapur in coordination with the state administration. Additional eight teams are being airlifted to Maharashtra– four each from Kolkata and Vadodara. (Agencies)