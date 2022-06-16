Satish Chandra takes oath as Chairman of J&K PSC

SRINAGAR, JUNE 16: At a ceremony held today at Raj Bhawan, Satish Chandra was sworn in as the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. He took and subscribed to the oath of office before Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor conducted the proceedings of the Oath Ceremony.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, (Additional Chief Secretary) Agriculture Production Department; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir; members of JKPSC; Chairman JKSSB, besides senior officers; family members and friends of Satish Chandra were also present on the occasion at Raj Bhavan Auditorium.