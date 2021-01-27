Sasikala released from prison after serving 4 years in disproportionate assets case

Bengaluru : After spending four years in jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case, former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala has been released from the Central Prison, Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“Sasikala has been officially released as on 11 am today. She was shifted to Victoria Hospital on January 21 and was tested positive for COVID-19,” Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) said.

Sasikala, a former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will remain in the hospital as she is being treated for the COVID-19 infection.

“As per protocol, she will be discharged on the tenth day if she is asymptomatic and free of oxygen support for at least 3 days,” the hospital said.

Meanwhile, the BMCRI said that Sasikala is conscious, alert and well oriented. “Her pulse rate is 76/minute and blood pressure is 166/86 mmHg.”

She was admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital following complaints of fever and later she was admitted to the BMCRI and tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test on January 21.

The 63-year-old leader has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison. (agency)