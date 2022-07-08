SASB must improve services

Sumit Nayyar

Amarnath is a Hindu shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir, India. The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 m (12,756 ft), about 141 kms (88 miles) from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, reached through Pahalgam town. The shrine represents an important part of Hinduism. The cave, located in Lidder Valley, is surrounded by glaciers, snowy mountains and is covered with snow most of the year, except for a short period of time in summer when it is open to pilgrims. In 1989, pilgrims numbered between 12,000 and 30,000. In 2011, the numbers reached a peak, crossing 6.3 lakh (630,000) pilgrims. In 2018 pilgrims numbered 2.85 lakh (285,000). The annual pilgrimage has varied between 20 and 60 days. The Amarnath cave, abode of the Mahamaya Shakti Peetha, is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, temples throughout South Asia that commemorate the location of fallen body parts of the Hindu deity Sati.

Security of yatris

Every year, thousands of central armed forces and state police personnel are deployed to provide security to pilgrims from potential terror threats. The forces position at various halts and also in the perimeter of the shrine. This includes CRPF, BSF, ITBP, NDRF/SDRF and state police and traffic police.

On 22 April 2020, the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board announced the suspension of the Yatra because of the COVID-19 pandemic in India..

The Shrine Board on 27 March 2022 decided to resume the pilgrimage after a gap of two years, starting from 30 June and lasting for 43 days, while following protocols to prevent the spread of COVID.

Officially, the Yatra is organised by the government in collaboration with the Shree Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB). The Shrine is managed by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB),that was constituted by an Act of the Jammu & Kashmir State Legislature in 2000 with the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio Chairman. The Amarnathji Shrine Board is responsible for the better management of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, upgradation of facilities for holy pilgrims and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. Assisted by a Chief Executive Officer who is a senior IAS officer and eight distinguished Board Members, the board is constantly working towards making this journey the most cherished one.

But the fact and ground report is that when we visited, there were so many devotees/pilgrims who said that more facilities are required for the betterment of the general public/ devotees who are coming from various states to perform Amaranth yatra. Though the board is constantly working towards making this journey the most cherished one but more facilities are required for the betterment of the pilgrims like improvement of the track, water facilities, medical facilities, base camps etc. Even the track from the Baltal is not safe for the palkis and horses and that needs renovation. Baltal route via Sonmarg has become very popular because of its short duration the Track is hardly 14 kms long very but steep on the banks of mighty river Sindh which only young and fit pilgrims are able to cover and they can return after performing darshan in a single day. However rates have been fixed by the Board for pithus and ponnies on both the tracks.

The Board has made arrangements for prior registration, which has been made compulsory and medical fitness certificate, helicopter services from Srinagar to Panchtarni and other routes also but despite that more services, facilities are required at the track of Baltal route. Even in that track there are heavy rush of horses and palkis and the devotees who want to walk on foot through this route have to pass in a very difficult manner.

According to the Amarnath Shrine Ji Act 2000, as per section 16 of the act, these are the duties of the Board –

Duties of the Board.– Subject to the provisions of this Act and of any bye-laws made there under, it shall be the duty of the Board :– (a) to arrange for the proper performance of worship at the Holy Shrine ; (b) to provide facilities for the proper performance of worship by the pilgrims ; (c) to make arrangements for the safe custody of the funds, valuables and jewellery and for the preservation of the Board Fund ; (d) to undertake developmental activities concern the area of the Shrine and its surroundings ; (e) to make provision for the payment of suitable emoluments to the salaried staff ; (f) to make suitable arrangements for the imparting of religious instructions and general education to the pilgrims ; (g) to undertake for the benefit of worshippers and pilgrims,– (i) the construction of buildings for their accommodation ; The Shri Amarnath Ji ShrineAct, 2000 also provides (ii) the construction of sanitary work ; and (iii) the improvement of means of communication ; (h) to make provision of medical relief for worshippers and pilgrims ; (i) It has also to do all such things as may be incidental and conducive to the efficient management, maintenance and administration of the Holy Shrine and the Board Funds and for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Now, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board is extending the online facility for performing virtual Pooja, Virtual Hawan, Prasad Booking etc., so that the devotees have a personalized experience of the of godliness and bliss of the holy cave shrine. It was informed that the devotees can book their Pooja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee’s name, besides the Prasad will be subsequently delivered at doorsteps of the devotees. CEO, SASB, The underlined that the online services can be booked through Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com by clicking Book Online Pooja/ Hawan/Prasad link & through the Board’s Mobile application (which may be downloaded through the link https://play.google.com/store/app s/details.id=com.ncog.shriamarnath, by paying Rs 1100/- for virtual Pooja, Rs. 1100/- for Prasad booking (with 5 gm silver coin of Shri Amarnathji), Rs. 2100/- for Prasad booking (with 10 gm silver coin of Shri Amarnathji ) Rs. 5100/- for the special hawan or combination of any of the above. The Virtual Pooja or Hawan would be carried out by the Pujaris at the Cave shrine by pronouncing the name and Gotra of the devotee along with chanting of mantras and shlokas.

But that is the absolute discrimination on the part of the Board as it means commercialisation of puja.

Due to this the religious sentiments, spiritual emotions and conviction of crore of devotees has been shaken.Rather it can be provided free to everyone who wants to get this facility on first come first basis.

This is really a very sorry state of affairs on part of the Shrine Board.

(The author is Advocate J and K High Court)