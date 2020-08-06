Sarpanch shot dead

Srinagar: Militants today shot dead BJP worker and Sarpanch of a village in Qazigund area of Kulgam district.

Militants this morning fired at a BJP worker and Sarpanch of Vessu village in Qazigund block of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. He has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Khanday and was shot near his residence at Vessu. He was critically injured and militants fled leaving him a pool of blood.

He was shifted to GMC Anantnag, where he was declared brought dead.

This is the second attack of its kind in less than 48 hours as a BJP worker and Sarpnach Arif Ahmad was critically wounded in a militant attack at Akhran village in Qazigund on August 4.