Sarpanch Among Four Drug Peddlers Arrested In Baramulla

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Mar 15: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers including a Sarpanch and recovered banned drugs from them in Baramulla district, officials said.

The drug Peddlers have been identified as Majid Ahmad Sheikh, a resident Muqaam Rajwara Handwara, Farooq Ahmad Malik (Sarpanch Singhpora) of Singhpora Pattan, Sajad Ahmad Sheikh of Raipora Palhallan Pattan and Faisal Ahmad Wani of Wani Mohalla Pattan, police said.

Police said all the four were travelling in a vehicle (Scorpio) from Srinagar towards Baramulla and were intercepted at check point Hyundai Showroom Rawathpora Delina.

During their personal search 40 syrups of Codeine Phosphate (Torvirex) were recovered from them and they were taken into custody immediately.

All the four drug Peddlers were taken into custody immediately and the vehicle was also seized. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations set in motion, police added.