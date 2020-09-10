Saqib, Shweta starrer ‘Comedy Couple’ to release on Oct 21

NEW DELHI: The makers of Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad starrer ‘Comedy Couple’ on Thursday announced that the feature film will release on October 21 on ZEE5.

Produced by Yoodlee Films (the film production arm of Saregama India), the movie is Directed by Nachiket Samant.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Yoodlee Films said,”Presenting the #ComedyCouple, because two stand-up comics are funnier than one! Punchlines available only on @ZEE5Premium. Premiering on 21st October. #JokinglyYours #SaqibSaleem @shweta_official”.

ZEE5Premium said,”Because two’s funnier than one.#ComedyCouple Premieres on 21st October. #JokinglyYours”.

The story is written by Bikas Mishra, with a screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor.

The film follows Zoya Batra (Shweta) and Deep Sharma (Saleem) who do stand-up together.

(AGENCIES)