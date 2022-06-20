Sapna Kotwal takes over as Joint Director Information Jammu

JAMMU, JUNE 20: Sapna Kotwal on Monday took over as the Joint Director Information Jammu.

The outgoing Joint Director, Namrita Dogra congratulated Sapna Kotwal for her new assignment and apprised her about the functioning of the Joint Directorate Office and several other important issues.

After taking over the charge, the new Joint Director interacted with the Officers and officials of the office.

Deputy Director (HQ), Rehana Akhter Bijli, Cultural Officer, Parul Khajuria, Field Publicity Officer, Mukesh Kumar, Information Officer Sachin Bali and other officers and officials were present on the occasion.

The officers and officials accorded warm welcome to the new Joint Director Information.