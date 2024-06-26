SANY India partners with Union Bank of India for financing solutions

New Delhi, Jun 26 : Construction equipment maker SANY India on Wednesday said it has partnered with Union Bank of India to provide financing solutions to its customers.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Union Bank of India with an aim to provide substantial growth and development opportunities across the country along with enhanced financial support to customers, SANY India said in a statement.

It will facilitate easier access to SANY India’s product line along with readily available financial solutions, the company added. (PTI)