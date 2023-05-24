Santoor Maestro Abhay Sopori, Delegation Of Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association Call On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, May 24: Abhay Sopori, Santoor Maestro & Music Composer called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

Abhay Sopori held discussion with the Lt Governor on the promotion of art, culture and music in Jammu Kashmir.

Later, a delegation of Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association also called on the Lt Governor and presented their concerning issues. The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues.