Sanjay Verma, president Jammu Printers Association has been honoured by the Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya during the Smart Packaging and Printed Electronics International Conference, organised at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal, Sonipat.
