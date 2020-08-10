Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday was discharged from the hospital, two days after he was admitted for breathlessness.

The 61-year-old actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening for full check-up, where he was also tested for COVID-19, which turned out to be negative.

An official from Lilavati Hospital said that Sanjay Dutt was discharged around 3 pm, Monday.

He was later clicked outside his Bandra residence, where he waved to the waiting photographers and well-wishers.

The actor is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters — Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter. (AGENCIES)