AYODHYA, May 7: In the sacred city of Ayodhya, where mythology merges with modernity, a visionary project is underway to create a testament to the timeless values of Ram and empower communities through sustainable development. Spearheading this initiative is Saniya Kadree, a builder with a passion for innovation and a commitment to social impact.

The concept of Sanatan City goes beyond bricks and mortar; it is a holistic vision that seeks to imbibe the timeless values of Ram into every aspect of urban planning and development. Inspired by the teachings of the Ramayana, the city is designed to be a beacon of harmony, inclusivity, and sustainability. At its core, the construction of Sanatan City is about empowerment – empowering communities through economic opportunities, empowering women through skill development, and empowering future generations through education and cultural enrichment. By integrating social welfare programs and infrastructure development into the fabric of the city, Kadree aims to create a model for inclusive growth that can be replicated in other communities across the country. The Sanatan City complex, spanning 500 acres and located 15 kilometers from the temple, will be a true embodiment of Indianness, celebrating the rich heritage and culture of the land, and a testament of reverence and devotion. Surrounding the statue will be dharamshalas, gurukuls, and yagna sites, where the sacred fire will burn continuously and mantras chanted to radiate positivity through Yagnas, fostering an atmosphere of spiritual awakening and enlightenment. One of the defining features of Sanatan City is its commitment to environmental sustainability. As a solar-powered city, it harnesses the power of the sun to meet its energy needs while minimizing its carbon footprint. In harmony with nature, the city is adorned with forests, springs, and ponds, creating a serene oasis where peace, harmony, and happiness abound. Saniya Kadree expresses, "the vision of Sanatan City is to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for communities around the world. In a time of rapid urbanization and social change, it offers a model for sustainable development that honors the past while embracing the future. And in its embodiment of the timeless values of Ram, it reminds us all of the power of compassion, unity, and service to create a better world for ourselves and for generations to come. I would love to expand this city to 5000 acres and ice for every devout Indian to live in a timeless Sanatan abode in an environment seeped in history."