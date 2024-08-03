Sangrama flyover on NH-44 to be completed by Sept

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Work on the Sangrama flyover along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway is progressing rapidly, with officials asserting that it will be completed by the end of September this year.

The Border Roads Organization’s Project Beacon is constructing a new 600-meter flyover at the Sangrama junction in Sopore, situated along the Srinagar-Uri National Highway. The project, with an updated estimated cost of approximately Rs 30 crore, aims to alleviate severe traffic congestion at this crucial junction.

Upon completion, the flyover is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and provide much-needed relief to the residents of Baramulla and Sopore. “The flyover is expected to be completed by late September, providing much-needed relief. The work is proceeding at full speed, with the elevated portion and pillar foundations already complete. The focus is now on the approaches, with retention walls finished and filling work underway,” Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, said.

He further explained that the flyover will enhance traffic flow by directing vehicles bound for Baramulla onto the flyover, while traffic heading to Sopore will use the side road. “This will reduce congestion at the junction and allow thousands of trucks traveling to and from the Sopore fruit mandi during the fruit season to move without delays,” he added.

Regarding a recent issue that impacted progress, Singla said: “There was an issue with an irrigation canal, but it was amicably resolved by the BRO.”

Ashraf Shabir, project manager of the Sangrama flyover, said that 70 percent of the structural work is complete. “We have finished 70 percent of the work on the Baramulla-side approach, while 30 percent of the Srinagar-side approach is complete. We aim to hand over the project within three months,” he said.

The officer commanding 53 RCC of BRO, Colonel Kunal Singhal, praised his team’s dedication and professionalism. “Our team’s hard work and dedication have been crucial. Despite working in a counter-insurgency area, we ensured that the project proceeded without any delays. I personally oversaw the work on the ground, day and night, without any personal security,” he said.

Local residents are eagerly anticipating the flyover’s completion, hoping it will resolve the persistent traffic issues at the junction. “The junction has always been a source of inconvenience for commuters. Its completion will ensure hassle-free movement on the highway. We look forward to its opening,” a local resident said.