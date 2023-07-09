Samba police solves firing case of Birpur

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 9: Samba police today claimed that it has solved firing case of Birpur and arrested one of the main accused from Himachal Pradesh and identified other accused involved in murderous attack as the members of “Lambu-Gujjar-Gang” also called “Yuqa-Gujjar-Gang” of notorious heroin smugglers.

Police said on July 3 a group of over 10 masked criminals mostly Gujjars suddenly appeared at Birpur swimming pools and without any provocation attacked and injured with sharp-edged weapon two persons namely Tahir Latif, son of Abdul Latif and Muzaffar Siraj, son of Siraj-ud-Din of Kishtwar who were engaged as watchmen/management staff to run the swimming pools. Before fleeing the miscreants also opened fire with pistol, police added.

Police had registered a case FIR No. 162/2023 U/S 452/307/323/147/504/506 IPC, 4/25 Arms Act at P/S Bari Brahmana and investigation was started. There was a big challenge before Police had to work out murderous attack case and to identify & arrest the accused involved in the heinous crime.

Applying scientific-aid-to investigation and on the basis of manual reliable sources, Samba police party comprising of eight personnel of Police Station, Bari Brahmana headed by SI Manhor Lal and PSI Sudhir Singh Charak conducted raids at Dharamshala and Mcleod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh and arrested one of the main accused Balvinder Singh alias Goru son of Swarn Singh of Ranjari Vijaypur district Samba. He was brought to Police Station, Bari Brahmana. During his interrogation he confessed his involvement. He was identified by the victims of the attack and he has disclosed the names of all other criminals involved in murderous attack at Birpur in which two innocent civilians were injured with sharp-edged weapon.

The investigation of the case is being conducted by SHO Police Station, Bari Brahmana, Sunil Sharma under the supervision of SDPO Bari Brahmana Rahul Nagar.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba Benam Tosh said that during the course of investigation, it was found that “Lambu-Gujjar-Gang” of notorious heroin smugglers also called “Yuqa-Gujjar-Gang” had committed murderous attack on watchmen of swimming pools from Kishtwar at Birpur on July 3, as Lambu-Gujjar and his gang had been denied permission few days back by management staff to take bath in swimming pools without putting off clothes and altercation had taken place. Raids are on and all the accused would be arrested shortly, SSP added.