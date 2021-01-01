Samba PMAY (U) beneficiaries figure among ‘Best House Construction’ awardees

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 1: Two beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -Urban of Samba district including one each of Municipal Council Samba and MC Ramgarh have figured among 88 beneficiary awardees of the country for ‘Best House Construction’ under the flagship housing scheme.

The awards to the selected beneficiaries were conferred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference attended by the Samba awardees at NIC Centre District Administrative Complex.

Out of three beneficiaries selected from UT of J&K, two awardees are from Samba viz Tripti Devi wife of Late Krishan Lal of MC Samba and Manjeet Kour wife of Dilawar Singh of MC Ramgarh.

During the video conference, the Secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs, Govt of India, appreciated the type of constructions carried out in Municipal Council Samba and Municipal Committee Ramgarh by the beneficiaries under overall guidance of Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria. He desired for construction of all ongoing Houses on the same pattern.

The event was attended by Executive Officer Municipality Samba Jodh Raj (Nodal Officer), District Informatics Officer, Sanjeev Kapoor besides other officials of Administrative complex were also present.