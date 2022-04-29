Samba admin covers 100 pc families under AB-PMJAY Sehat scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: Samba district administration and Health Department have achieved the target of covering 100% families of the district under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY Sehat scheme wherein at least one member per family has been registered.

“The deficit of the families to be covered in Samba district was around 15% at the beginning of the Month. It was in itself quite huge keeping in mind that the left-out families had to be identified first and then mobilized for registration. And the deficit of the left out individual beneficiaries was relatively much larger,” said a spokesperson of Samba district administration.

He said anticipating the challenges that lay ahead in the entire process, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Samba convened a meeting of all departments like Revenue, Health, Rural development, ICDS, Education, Agriculture and others to achieve the goals by putting in cohesive efforts and after thorough deliberations and discussions.

“The DC chalked out a strategy wherein while trying to mobilize maximum individual beneficiaries in the shortest possible time of 15 days it was impressed upon all to focus on the left out families where not even a single card is generated and work towards saturation of the families with one member registered at the earliest followed by saturation amongst the individual beneficiaries to be registered,” he added.

In order to achieve the same, the spokesperson said targets were assigned to each departmental head to mobilize the beneficiaries and the same was to be monitored by the concerned officers at the subdivision level and the camps were decided to be held in almost all the panchayats of the district.

“Around 80 camps were held on daily basis for the ease of general public. Keeping in mind the preoccupation of general public due to this being a Cultivation period evening camps were held for the convenience of the public. All these activities were monitored by regular review meetings and necessary course corrections were done to achieve the goal,” he added.

The spokesperson stated that the journey is still on and one of the mile stone of covering 100% families with one card at least is achieved but the other milestone to cover all the left out individual beneficiaries of the district is yet to be covered under AB-PMJAY-Sehat and the district administration will be working harder and tirelessly to achieve the same in the near future.