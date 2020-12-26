Salman Khan urges fans to not gather outside his house on 55th birthday

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to not throng outside his house here on the occasion of his 55th birthday on Sunday in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Every year fans gather outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra to catch a glimpse of the actor, who would come out on his balcony to thank and wave at them.

The actor usually celebrates his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with family and close friends from the industry.

However, this year due to the pandemic, the actor has requested people to not gather in large numbers and also informed that he is not at home.

“The love and affection of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind,” Khan said in the notice displayed outside his building.

The actor urged fans to wear masks, sanitize and maintain social distancing. (AGENCIES)