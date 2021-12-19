Sale of fake Heli tickets

Unscrupulous elements make no distinction between pilgrimages and other events to cheat and illegally overcharge people. Of late the fact that some dishonest elements were selling fake tickets of helicopter rides for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has been unearthed and taken serious note of by the Shrine Board. The modus operandi is adopted by using their websites/Travel portals and Travel Agencies etc. In other words, it means that the Shrine Board has not been adequately sharing with the pilgrims that no agency other than the Shrine Board had exclusive rights and authority to issue helicopter tickets from and to Sanjichhat and Katra which it should do now in adequate measure.

To prove as a deterrent, such elements should be identified and criminal cases registered against them. Pilgrims must also be told to use the website of the Shrine Board only for any information required by them especially in respect of Helicopter booking.