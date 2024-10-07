‘Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar

Col Satish Singh Lalotra

‘When everything seems to be against you, remember that an airplane takes off against the wind, not with it’.– Anonymous .

The armed forces of any sovereign country are the instruments of state power that not only picks up cudgels during times of external aggression , but also are a visible manifestation of a nation- state’s overt / covert diplomacy when all else fails in advancing the national cause. The air power of a nation/ state is one such military wing of the armed forces that has with its far reaching outreach and lethality the power within itself to shape the battlefield much before unleashing of land forces. The world military history is full of instances when as the last bastion of state diplomacy, the air force shifted the balance of power in a nation’s favour by way of unleashing its inherent destructive quality on its opponents. Conversely, it was again the air force which was the only element of saving grace between a humiliating defeat cum national shame in a war. The first case of air force being used aggressively and in an offensive manner to cover max ground of enemy was set in pace by the iconic ‘Luftwaffe’ of Nazi Germany during the opening phases of 2WW wherein it matched the blitzkrieg of German land forces in countries like Poland, Holland and France resulting in their quick capitulation. Whereas it was the RAF (Royal air force) of England in conjunction with FAA (Fleet air arm) of Royal Navy during the famous ‘Battle of Britain’ (10 July 1940 to 31 Oct 1940) that stood as the only sliver of hope between a vanquished England and a victorious Germany across the English channel when Adolf Hitler launched his ‘Operation Sea Lion’. In our own case the massive airlift during the ‘First Kashmir War of 1947/ 48’ immediately after India having gained independence to save Kashmir valley from falling into the hands of tribal marauders unleashed by Pakistan has few parallels in world history. It prompted the then Governor General of India Lord Louis Mountbatten to say that he in his entire service career had not come across such a humongous effort launched at a short notice from a fledgling air force( read IAF) that was still trying to find its feet on ground.

Welcome to the day of 08 th October 2024 , when the air arm of Indian armed forces celebrates its Ninety second raising day. Raised as an ‘auxiliary air force’ of the Royal air force (RAF) on 08 th October 1932 in British India, the present day IAF has come a long way to forge itself into a force to reckon with the world over. This year of 2024, the theme of celebrations for the ‘Air force day’ has been set with the words -‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena- Saksham,Sashakt,Atmnirbhar’. It underscores the capabilities of the Indian air force, symbolizing its commitment to national defence and self-reliance. Not that the original motto of the IAF is any less. With inspiring words-‘Nabhah Sparsam Diptam’ taken from our ancient Hindu scripture ( Bhagwad Geeta) verse 24 , chapter 11 inscribed below the Himalayan eagle in golden Devanagri script it translates to ‘Radiant thou touchest heaven’ or in other words -‘Touching the sky with glory’. It reflects the IAF’s aspiration to reach new heights of excellence and achieve glory in the skies. Air force station ‘Drig Road’ in Karachi Pakistan was the birth place of the present day Indian air force when it’s No 1 Squardon was raised on first April 1933 and equipped with 04 Westland Wapiti aircrafts. It received its first batch of trained pilots from RAF Cranwell where HC Sircar, Subroto Mukherjee( later the air chief of IAF) , AB Awan, Bhupendra singh , Amarjeet singh and JN Tandon had the honours of being the ‘Standard bearers’ of the fledgling air arm of Independent India. Keeping with the tradition of the present Modi dispensation of ‘Maximum Governance and minimum government’ as also to have an all-inclusive Pan -India approach cum participation in all national days of importance, this year’s celebrations regarding ‘Air force day-2024 ‘have been slated to be held in Chennai one of India’s southernmost as also oldest imprint of its ‘Air force’ stations that dates back to 2WW. Since last two years that honour belonged to Chandigarh and Praygraj (Allahabad) in 2022 & 2023 respectively. The southernmost area of India this time has the perfect right to host such a prestigious event to make its population aware of the dynamics of the strides the country’s air arm of its armed forces have been undertaking 24X 7. Moreover the decision to host the event at Chennai marks the place as a confluence of rich cultural heritage and modern infrastructure that goes with the broader strategy of the government to bring these type of celebrations out from the confines as well as exclusiveness of ‘Delhi-NCR zone’, thereby making a sense of national unity and pride an all-inclusive formula for others to follow.

Scheduled for October 08 th 2024, the ninety second raising day of the IAF will feature a grand parade and an air display over the picturesque ‘Marina beach’ abutting the Bay of Bengal. These festivities will kick off at 7.45 am with a fly past, followed by an airshow showcasing the IAF’s top of the line fighter jets, including the Rafale, Su-30 MK I, Aand LCA Tejas . As for the significance of the ‘Air force day’ & the air arm of the armed forces of India, the more said about is actually less and cannot be captured in this article of mine in an exhaustive way. But some of the seminal contributions of the IAF since its inception can be encapsulated in the following sub paragraphs that were the defining moments of the force based on ‘trials by fire’.–

* 1947/48 ‘First Kashmir War’-The IAF then in a fledgling mode was the typical ‘First responders’ when in a short span of time it formed the ‘Air bridge’ in a hastily drawn operational plan to rescue the beleaguered Maharaja Hari Singh’s state of Jammu & Kashmir which was under an intense tribal invasion . The first of Dakotas under number 12 Squadron led by Squardon KL Bhatia etched IAF’s glory by air lifting troops of the IA on the morning of 27 th October 1947 and landing them on a dusty airstrip of Srinagar, thus beating the fate of doom that was weaved across the border in Pakistan. The bolstering of Poonch garrison by landing the 25 Pdr artillery guns under the nose of enemy , landing at a rudimentary air strip at Leh by Air commodore Baba Mehar singh along with the then Sri Div commander Major Gen KS Thimmaya (when all seemed lost ) are some of the defining moments of the IAF during those days of first Kashmir war in 1947.

* 1962 Indo-China border war-The IAF Faced its first moment of truth in the high altitude war that was launched by our northern adversary China by undertaking numerous sorties of air maintenance and supply dropping at places like DBO ( Daulat Beg oldie) , Galwan, Hot springs & Chushul in the Ladakh region as also at remote forward places like Walong, Lumpu, Mechuka in NEFA( Arunacahl Pradesh) in support of ground forces that were battling the enemy. Though no offensive air operations were launched by the IAF against the PLAAF( People’s liberation army air force) of China which was a political decision undertaken by Nehru government , but for these maintenance operations by the IAF the situation would have been much more dire for the IA.

* 1965 & 1971 Wars with Pakistan-The both wars made the IAF draw its first blood against its arch enemy Pakistan when it completely dominated the skies over the Indian sub-continent thus establishing its ‘Air supremacy’ as also went all out to support the ground operations undertaken by the IA in a most exemplary manner thereby turning the tide against the enemy. The Battle of Longewala in Jaisalmer sector during 1971 war is one such defining moment of the IAF when it epitomized its motto in its truest sense-‘Touch the sky with Glory’

* Ongoing OP MEGDOOT- The super high altitude standoff with occasional skirmishes with Pakistan since 1984 to have a foot hold over the glaciated region of Siachen glacier ,considered as the highest battlefield of the world had some of the most enduring feats undertaken by the helicopter units of the IAF which has few equals in the world. The air bridges established at Sia La, Bila Fond La etc in 1984 had seen these helicopters even defying their ceiling limits which made even the OEMs (Original equipment manufacturers) of these helicopters rethink their opinion of them operating in such a punishing environment. But for the IAF, occupying/maintaining Siachen glacier would have been a pipe dream for India.

Beyond the battlefields: Embracing diverse roles-

* Humanitarian and disaster relief-The IAF has been emblazoning its name far beyond the realm of the armed conflicts too. Be it the recurring floods of the NE, the earthquakes, air lifting of marooned civilians at places like Gurez, Kargil, Jairampur, Mechuka etc its swift and efficient operations have saved countless lives since decades for which the nation cannot pay in equal terms to all of its personnel be it in terms of gratitude or otherwise.

* Technological innovations-It remains at the forefront of cutting edge technological advancements in the field of aviation. As an example, LCA Tejas has captured the aviation firmament of the country, our adversaries and even the world with its superlative performance across all technological thresholds in the recent past. This continued pursuit of innovation ensures the air force remains on top of the things when the moment of reckoning comes.

* Global partnerships & peacekeeping-The force actively collaborates with other nations through international exercises and peace keeping missions. The recent ‘Tarang Shakti 24’excerise conducted at Jodhpur air force station as part of the multilateral air combat exercise which saw the likes of air forces viz Germany, France, USAF, UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Greece with 16 other nations as observers says much about the clout that the IAF has over the years mastered in the international arena of air warfare.

As a prelude to mark the 92nd anniversary of the IAF , Raksha mantri Mr Rajnath singh gave a warm send off to ‘Vayu Veer Vijeta’ car rally from the national war memorial ,New Delhi on 01st October ,2024. With the sendoff over 50 air warriors including women have left for Thoise in Ladakh from where they will undertake an expedition to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh covering a distance of 7000 kms across nine states/UTs. The rally will also see the participation of former air chiefs, with the avowed aim of raising awareness among the people about the glorious history of the IAF. Remembering the fallen, celebrating the heroes, inspiring future generations, a unifying force, symbol of national strength executed through its various weapon platforms are some of the guiding features that propel this air arm of our armed forces day in and day out to stand as a ‘Standard bearer’ of India’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. With the new air chief marshal AP Singh recently having taken over the command of one of the largest & most professional air forces this side of the Suez canal, the nation is pretty sure that his own professional acumen will be reflective as also hold aloft the ‘Air force day’ in all its aplomb this year of 2024 as a beginning.

(The writer is a retired army officer.)