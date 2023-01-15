Sajad Lone Hits Out At J&K Admin Over Eviction Drive

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jan 15: Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone on Sunday hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration over its eviction drive and allegedly making poor people, who have built their houses on state land since decades, homeless.

He said the occupation of state land by some villagers in Jammu and Kashmir was a ”generational practice and an irreversible reality”.

Taking to Twitter, Lone, a former cabinet minister in Jammu and Kashmir, said such people who have occupied government land cannot be made homeless.

”Occupation of state land in villages by inhabitants of a particular village is a generational practice and an irreversible reality. This practice is prevalent in the rest of the country. A sizeable percentage of the population is involved. You can’t make them homeless,” he said.

The Peoples Conference chief said this whole idea of retrieving state land in rural settings is dangerous.

”When will these insane experiments backed by ugly muscularity end,” he added.