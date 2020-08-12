Saif, Kareena announce arrival of second child

MUMBAI: Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday said they are expecting their second child.

The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well wishers for their support.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said in a joint statement.

Kareena, 39, delivered their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

Saif, 49, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship.

He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara and son Ibrahim. (AGENCIES)