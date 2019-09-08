Sahir Ludhianvi’s priceless handwritten notes, poems found at scrap shop!

NEW DELHI: A bunch of priceless handwritten letters, diaries, nazm, and black and white photographs of legendary Urdu poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi were found at a scrap shop in Mumbai, and has been bought by an NGO for just Rs 3,000 for preserving it.

Mumbai-based Film Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit NGO, found these items recently amid a dump of newspapers and magazines at the scrap shop in Juhu and now plans to preserve and exhibit “the archives”.

“The diaries found have details of his daily routines like where he would be going for song recording and other personal life happenings. Then there are several poems and notes. The notes are related to his publishing house ‘Parchaian’,” Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the founding-director of Film Heritage Foundation, told reporters.

“There are letters addressed to him from prominent people of the time like music composer Ravi, his friend and poet Harbans. Some of the letters are in English, and some in Urdu. Rest all work is in Urdu,” he said.

Then there are photographs of Sahir — some individual, some with his sisters and friends and some of his home in Punjab. The foundation’s experts are analyzing the poems and finding out which are the ones that have not got published, he said. (AGENCIES)