Safex Chemicals arm develops, patented mosquito repellent molecule Renofluthrin

New Delhi, Aug 21: Shogun Organics, a part of Safex Chemicals Group, on Wednesday said it has developed and patented mosquito repellent molecule Renofluthrin.

In a statement, the company said it has developed “Renofluthrin, India’s first indigenously developed and patented mosquito repellent molecule”.

The research and development of Renofluthrin was carried out in partnership with Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), combining Shogun’s expertise in molecule development with GCPL’s market reach.

Shogun Organics holds the patent for Renofluthrin and has partnered exclusively with GCPL for its use in India.

Speaking on this invention, Safex Chemicals Group Director Neeraj Jindal said, “Renofluthrin is not just a new product, but a testament to India’s growing prowess in molecular development. After ten years of dedicated scientific work and substantial investment, we are proud to introduce a solution that makes India self-reliant in mosquito control technology”.

Shogun Organics is committed to invest in R&D to bring more such products in the future, he added.

“Renofluthrin promises to be twice as effective as existing formulations in liquid vaporiser formats currently available in the Indian market. Notably, it continues to repel mosquitoes for up to two hours after being switched off, offering extended protection to users,” the company claimed.

Jindal said, “Renofluthrin has demonstrated efficacy against multiple mosquito species, including Anopheles, Aedes, and Culex, which are responsible for spreading diseases like malaria and dengue”.

The molecule has undergone rigorous testing and received approval from the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC), he added.

In May 2021, Safex Chemicals India Ltd announced the acquisition of Shogun Organics, enabling Safex to enter the home care manufacturing segment.

Founded in 1991, Safex Chemicals operates seven manufacturing units across India and the UK. The company is backed by ChrisCap, further strengthening its financial and strategic position. (PTI)