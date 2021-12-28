SABLO delegation meets Additional CEO SASB, discusses demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: A delegation of Shri Amarnath Barfani Langer Organization (SABLO) comprising of Vijay Thakur its president, Rajan Gupta, general secretary, Sanjay Arora, Kuldeep Singh, Mahesh Mittal, Kamal Gupta, Satish Cheema, Naresh Narula and Parveen Mahajan met Rahul Singh, Additional CEO, Amarnathji Shrine Board ( SASB) here, today. The delegation discussed important issues/problems being faced presently by yatris and bhandaras which need immediate attention for smooth conduct of yatra 2022 and improving the decline in number of yatris undertaking yatra year after year recently.

The delegation demanded security and safety of yatris, handing over of security of yatra to paramilitary forces, arrest decline in number of yatris, resumption of on line registration of yatris, on the spot registration and issue of Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC), increase in registration counters/centres, registration centres should be opened at all places from where NGOs are setting up bhandaras and other facilities like medical camps, public address systems etc. will play a vital role in increasing the number of yatris because large number of development is associated with bhandara organisations.

They also demanded simplification of compulsory health certificates , private doctors with MBBS and MD degrees should also be allowed to issue CHR, sewadars cards be honoured at checkpoints, providing of two toilets and two bathrooms to each bhandara for yatris and their sewadars, construction of 3-4 lane (wide ) mettaled road from Neelgrath to Baltal/Domail and Ranga Morh to Baltal/Domail for the smooth movement of vehicular traffic, to avoid traffic jams and spread of dust.

The other demands listed by the delegation also included provision of power supply to all bhandaras at all upper /higher altitude camps like Rail Pathri, Pissu Top, Brari Marg, holy cave, Panjtarni, Dardkot, Kelnar, Zojibal, Sheshnag, Wavbal Top, Pissu top etc. by the UT Government, provision of water supply to all bhandara organisations at all upper / higher altitude camps, fixing / installation of guide map boards with site names and numbers of Bhandara organisations at entry and exit points of base camps of Balral/Domail and all higher altitude/upper camps for the convenience of yatris, issuance of offer inviting letters to the members of SABLO who are providing the service of medical camps, demand of balance sheets of last three years should be withdrawn, publishing of telephone directory with mobile numbers etc.

The delegation expressing concern over fleecing of yatris by Poneywala, Pithoos demanded immediate check on this unlawful act and the number of yatris from 7500 to 12,000 be increased per day from each route.

The delegation said police verification report format is not in practice in other states like, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Union Territories etc from where most of our members come. The certification by the president/chairman of the langar is also not desirable and it is in gross violation of the Constitution of India.

SABLO strongly suggested that only identity proof should be taken or as the arrangements were made in the year 2016 the police verification may be done by the J&K police.