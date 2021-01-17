‘Saand Ki Aankh’ director Tushar Hiranandani’s next a biopic, casting underway

PANAJI : Director Tushar Hiranandani on Sunday said the script of his upcoming project, a biopic on a young entrepreneur, is complete and he has started the film’s casting process.

Hiranandani made his directorial debut with the 2019 hit “Saand Ki Aankh”, featuring actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

For his latest, the director has collaborated with writer Jagdeep Sidhu, who had penned the dialogues of “Saand Ki Aankh”.

“My next is a biopic. It’s going to be an enjoyable ride. It’s about a young entrepreneur from a small town and is an immensely motivational story. I found out his story and got on board Jagdeep, who has finished it.

“So now that the script is done, our casting process has begun. I’ll get a tentative idea on when to go on floors only after the casting is complete,” Hiranandani said on the sidelines of the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where “Saand Ki Aankh” opened the Panorama section.

The film is the real life story of octogenarians Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar of Johri village in Uttar Pradesh. The duo are among the world’s oldest sharpshooters and the winners of several national championships.

Hiranandani, who turned director after writing for films like “Masti”, “Housefull 2” and “ABCD”, said the movie’s selection at IFFI is a proud moment for him and his team, producer-wife Nidhi Parmar, and Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar.

“I never thought the film would get this much accalim, though I was confident I was making a good film. It was purely because of the story, it was so powerful, had such a strong messaging. I knew it would reach out to people, thanks to my producers Nidhi and Shibasish.

“Everyone thinks for a debut director, we need a good story and good actors. While that’s important, what you really need are two good producers. One, who believes in you and starts your film and the other who helms it and releases it. Who, for me, were these two,” he added.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, 15 of which will will compete for the Golden Peacock award. (AGENCIES)