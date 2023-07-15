S Vijaya Lakshmi and Rajat Nag posing with their trophies during closing ceremony of Power-grid Inter-Regional Carrom tournament at Chandigarh.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
S Vijaya Lakshmi and Rajat Nag posing with their trophies during closing ceremony of Power-grid Inter-Regional Carrom tournament at Chandigarh.
S Vijaya Lakshmi and Rajat Nag posing with their trophies during closing ceremony of Power-grid Inter-Regional Carrom tournament at Chandigarh.

S Vijaya Lakshmi and Rajat Nag posing with their trophies during closing ceremony of Power-grid Inter-Regional Carrom tournament at Chandigarh.